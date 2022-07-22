e-Paper Get App

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Trivandrum best performing district

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Trivandrum best performing district |

Today at 10 am, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for class 12. On the official cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in websites, students can view their class results. This year, CBSE conducted the class 12 board exams into two sessions. The first and second terms' exams were held in November and December 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

Trivandrum, which has a pass percentage of 98.83 percent, is top among the regions, followed by Bengaluru, which has a pass percentage of 98.16 percent, and Chennai, which has a pass percentage of 97.79 percent.

30% of the weight in the theory part is given to term 1, and 70% to term 2. For practicals, both terms are given equal weight.

Read Also
CBSE announces Class 12 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in
article-image
HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 result 2022: Trivandrum best performing district

RECENT STORIES

Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture

Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture

Jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Bad stretch near Kalwa on Mumbai-Nashik highway causes traffic snarls, commuters troubled

Bad stretch near Kalwa on Mumbai-Nashik highway causes traffic snarls, commuters troubled

Thane: Police arrests duo in Kalyan for selling stolen vehicles online

Thane: Police arrests duo in Kalyan for selling stolen vehicles online