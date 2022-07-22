CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Trivandrum best performing district |

Today at 10 am, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for class 12. On the official cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in websites, students can view their class results. This year, CBSE conducted the class 12 board exams into two sessions. The first and second terms' exams were held in November and December 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

Trivandrum, which has a pass percentage of 98.83 percent, is top among the regions, followed by Bengaluru, which has a pass percentage of 98.16 percent, and Chennai, which has a pass percentage of 97.79 percent.

30% of the weight in the theory part is given to term 1, and 70% to term 2. For practicals, both terms are given equal weight.