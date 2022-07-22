e-Paper Get App

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Alternative ways to check your score

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Alternatives to check your score | iStock images

The Class 12 results were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this morning at 10. The official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, allow students to view their class results. In 2 stages, CBSE conducted the class 12 board exams this year. Both the first-term exam and the second-term exam were held in November and December of 2021.

Based on the weighted average of the marks from the term 1 and term 2 exams in 2022, CBSE has released the final results. 30% of the weightage in the theory part is given to term 1, and 70% to term 2. The grades received for the entire academic year, including those from project work, practical exams, and pre-board exams, will be listed on the scorecard.

Students can also access the DigiLocker app, website, or UMANG app to view their CBSE term 2 results. From the Play Store, you can download both apps. To log in and access their score card, students must enter the necessary credentials.

article-image
