India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Education

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 exams term one results today? Here's what the board has to say

Chaitali Dharamshi
CBSE Class 12 exams term one results today? Here's what the board has to say | PTI

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) official Twitter handle released a picture of a fake circular to alert students and concerned authorities about the CBSE class 12th result.

CBSE has not issued any official links or notices on its official websites, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The board has officially clarified that the results will not be released today and that the notification that has been circulating is FAKE.

According to the fake notification, exam results would be issued no later than January 25, 2022. The letter also detailed the method for collecting examination results in 2022 and thanked the examination centres.

The board has not yet issued official dates for the CBSE class 10th and 12th Term-1 Exam results. Results are expected soon. Students and school officials should visit the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in, for any official notices.

ALSO READ

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
