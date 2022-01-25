CBSE Class 12 exams term one results today? Here's what the board has to say

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) official Twitter handle released a picture of a fake circular to alert students and concerned authorities about the CBSE class 12th result.

CBSE has not issued any official links or notices on its official websites, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The board has officially clarified that the results will not be released today and that the notification that has been circulating is FAKE.

According to the fake notification, exam results would be issued no later than January 25, 2022. The letter also detailed the method for collecting examination results in 2022 and thanked the examination centres.

The board has not yet issued official dates for the CBSE class 10th and 12th Term-1 Exam results. Results are expected soon. Students and school officials should visit the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in, for any official notices.

A circular allegedly issued by CBSE claims that the class 12th Board exam results will be announced on 25/01/2022#PIBFactcheck



▶️ This circular is fake



▶️ @cbseindia29 has issued no such circularhttps://t.co/Eb4JE4UFjf pic.twitter.com/x1ULR1zbHM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 25, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST