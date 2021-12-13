CBSE class 10th English exam has sparked controversy over gender stereotype

December 13: Priyanka Gandhi criticises the CBSE for endorsing "retrograde views on women" in the exam. As a question in the CBSE class 10 board exam created controversy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government for encouraging "retrograde views on women."

The leader took to Twitter to release the board question paper and exclaimed, "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?"The line of the CBSE English exam to which the Congress leader was referring was as follows:

"In twentieth-century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result...Father's word had no longer the authority of holy writ..." "Married women now retained their identity and some pursued separate careers," it further read, and concluded with "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over children." "In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline," it added.

The four titles offered to children in one of the questions for the passage spiked the row further. The options included: Who is responsible for indiscipline among children? The collapse of discipline at home, place of children and servants at home, child psychology.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:07 PM IST