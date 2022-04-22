CBSE Class 10,12 curriculum released for next academic year, check details here

New Delhi: CBSE Board exam curriculum 2022-23 for Class 10 and 12 students has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The revised syllabus has seen additional cuts for major subjects this year, with the board deciding to keep the number of chapters limited for this year as well. But apart from that, the CBSE syllabus is not divided into terms, indicating the end of term-based board exams and the return of single-board exams in March.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 revised syllabus for board exams 2022-23 is now available on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. While a detailed report on the major cuts is awaited, teachers have now indicated that a few chapters and units have been removed, while others have been added back. The board, on the other hand, maintains the 30% cut overall.

On cbseacademic.nic.in, students can now view the revised syllabus and curriculum for the Class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23 . The board releases, curriculum for both classes 9 and 10, as well as 11 and 12 together.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:52 AM IST