CBSE Class 10 Result: Number of students scoring above 90% drops

Mumbai: As the CBSE Class 10 exams saw a dip in the pass percentage this year, the number of high scorers also reduced compared to the previous year.

This year, around 1.96 lakh students crossed the 90% mark, down from 2.25 lakh students scoring in this bracket. The proportion of these students among all those who took the exam also dropped from 12.78% to a mere 9.04%.

Similarly, the number of students scoring above 95% also dwindled from 57,256 to 44,297. These students accounted for 2.05% of the total appeared students this year, while their proportion was 3.25%.

A total of 38,83,710 students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023. 21,86,940 had registered for Class 10 exams of the total number of students.

This year the overall pass percentage for Class 10 results stands at 93.12%.

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: List of websites

Students can enter their login credentials and access the results from the following websites

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: How to check

Go to results.cbse.nic.in. and cbse.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 result page.

Enter login credentials such as admit card details, school numbers, and roll numbers.

Please check and download the CBSE results.