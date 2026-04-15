CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: Pune Records 96.66%; Where Does Your Region Rank? Check Entire List Here

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 today, April 15, providing relief to lakhs of students across the country. The results are now available on CBSE's official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as alternative platforms such as DigiLocker, UMANG, and SMS.

The regions like Trivandrum and Vijayawada are emerging as top performers. Among major regions, Pune has recorded an impressive pass percentage of 96.66%, reflecting strong academic performance.

Direct link to check the result via Digilocker

Direct link to check the result via UMANG app

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Trivandrum And Vijayawada Jointly Secured The Top Position

As per the official data, Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly secured the top position with a pass percentage of 99.79% each, followed closely by Chennai at 99.58% and Bengaluru at 98.91%. Delhi regions also performed well, with Delhi West at 97.45% and Delhi East at 97.33%.

Pune was among the top-performing regions, scoring 96.66%, slightly ahead of Ahmedabad (96.61%) and Ludhiana (95.70%). Other regions, including Ajmer (94.78%), Bhubaneswar (94.67%), and Gurugram (93.21%), also produced strong results.

Meanwhile, regions such as Bhopal (92.48%), Panchkula (92.24%), Lucknow (91.63%), and Dehradun (91.59%) performed consistently. Prayagraj (89.45%) and Patna (89.33%) followed, while Raipur (88.41%), Noida (87.66%), Ranchi (86.18%), and Guwahati (85.32%) had relatively lower pass percentages.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Candidates can check out the Region-Wise Pass Percentage below:

Trivandrum: 99.79%

Vijayawada: 99.79%

Chennai: 99.58%

Bengaluru: 98.91%

Delhi West: 97.45%

Delhi East: 97.33%

Pune: 96.66%

Ahmedabad: 96.61%

Ludhiana: 95.70%

Ajmer: 94.78%

Bhubaneswar: 94.67%

Gurugram: 93.21%

Bhopal: 92.48%

Panchkula: 92.24%

Lucknow: 91.63%

Dehradun: 91.59%

Prayagraj: 89.45%

Patna: 89.33%

Raipur: 88.41%

Noida: 87.66%

Ranchi: 86.18%

Guwahati: 85.32%

Girls Outperformed Boys With 94.99%

This year, girls outperformed boys once more, continuing a long-standing trend in board exams. According to official data, girls had a pass rate of 94.99%, slightly higher than boys' 92.69%. Transgender candidates received a pass rate of 87.50%. This year, the overall pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of the previous year, i.e., 93.66% of 2025 examination.