CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024: Over 1 Lakh Students On Edge, Check Steps To Download Scorecards & Grading System

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12 compartment examination results 2024 and is expected to declare the class 10 results soon. Students who took the compartment exams can check their results on the official websites - cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE conducted the compartment exams from July 15 to 22 for both classes 10 and 12. Over 2 lakh students were placed in the compartment category, with 1,32,337 from class 10. To pass, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2024:

1. Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the compartment results tab

3. Select the class

4. Enter login details (roll number, date of birth, admit card number, and school number)

5. Check and download results; retain a hard copy for future reference

Login credentials required to check scores include application number and date of birth, available on admit cards.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2024 on August 12, 2024.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2024 will also be available via DigiLocker:

1. Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

2. Create an account on the app

3. Log in when results are announced

4. Select CBSE Result option

5. Enter Aadhaar card number and submit

6. Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

The CBSE uses a 9-point grading system (A1 to E) based on scores. A1 is the highest grade, while E indicates failure. Grades are awarded as follows: A1 (top 1/8th), A2 (next 1/8th), B1 and B2 (subsequent 1/8th), C1-C2-D1-D2 (following 1/8th), and E (failure).