CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Mumbai's high scorers beat the odds to ace the exams

CBSE class 10 & 12th results 2023 | ANI

Mumbai: The whole buzz around this year’s board exam was finally over on May 12 as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 and 12 results. Students celebrated their results with a sense of relief and happiness as the uncertainty and stress that was hovering over their minds for a long time vanished.



This was the first academic year of full-fledged physical classes and conventional board exams after the Covid pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the board had declared classes 10 and 12 results by assessing students on the basis of their internal exams, practicals, assignments and performance in previous classes. In 2022, the annual exam was split into two term exams, one of which was held at students' own schools.



Despite challenges, a number of students in Mumbai have crossed the 90% mark, with some of them even scoring 99% marks and more. Interestingly, there was one thing common among all these toppers they all had a very flexible schedule and they didn’t toil for seven or eight hours each day.

Navaneethnath KT | Official

"With utmost sincerity and happiness, I would like to convey my gratitude towards my family, school & friends. They all have been a very important factor behind my success," said Navaneethnath KT Class 10 from DAV Public School, who scored 99.2%.



“My mantra was simple, along with being focused on academics, playing games and hanging out with friends and family is an important step on the journey to success,” Navaneethnath added.

Bhakti Parikshit Kurhekar | Official

"It took a lot of effort and hardwork to get this score," said Bhakti Parikshit Kurhekar, student of Vibgyor Roots and Rise, Malad, who received 99.4% in Class 10. “From studying for lengthy hours to adhering to a rigorous routine that was goal-oriented and a set deadline, I focused on paying attention and revising the lessons on a regular basis."

Shambhavi Gupta | Official

Shambhavi Gupta from the Ryan International School-CBSE, Vasant Kunj scored 98.60% in class 12. "It is truly heart-warming to share this feat with the people who tirelessly worked day and night to make it possible. After all, this success is the result of the cumulative efforts of our teachers, parents, and friends. Words fail to express my sincere gratitude towards my teachers for their support and mentorship."



“Anyone who believes that by studying for eight to ten hours, they will score better than they are wrong. It is not about how many hours you study, rather it’s about how effectively you study,” she added.