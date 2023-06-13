 CBSE Class 10, 12 Re-Evaluation, Reverification Results 2023 Declared
CBSE class 10th and 12th re-evaluations, re-verification results released at results.cbse.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 10, and 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023 on June 13. Candidates will be able to check the class 10th and 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates can check the re-evaluation and re-verification results using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Check class XII Result 2023

Check class X Result 2023

How to check CBSE Board re-evaluation and re-verification Result?

Visit the official website of the CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the Class XII or Class X Re-evaluation/Verification result link

Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page

Take a printout for future use

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 on May 12.

This year Girls performed better than boys with pass percentages of 94.25% and 92.27% for Class 10, respectively. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 90.6% for girls and 84.67% for boys.

article-image

