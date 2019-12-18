CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet released; check at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th exams in 2020. The candidates can check the CBSE datesheet 2020 on its official website, cbse.nic.in. The Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 30, 2020 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 20, 2020.

"Based on the data, it has been observed that this year, students have opted about 30,000 combinations of subjects in both Class 10th and Class 12th," read a statement from CBSE. The students who want to check the detailed subject-wise datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams can log onto cbse.nic.in to download it.

Steps to check CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, "Class XII EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020 or Class X EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020"

Step 3: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check exam dates and timings

Step 5: Download it and take print out of the same for future use.