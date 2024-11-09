CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025: Datesheet Expected To Be Released By The End Of THIS Month; Check Latest Update

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025 | Official website

The date sheets for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025 are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) during the final week of November. It is important to note that there have been no official confirmation about the same. The whole, subject-specific schedule will soon be available for viewing on CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The theoretical exams for both grades will start on February 15, 2025.

The practical test schedule has already been released by CBSE; winter-bound schools will start earlier, from November 5 to December 5, 2024, while most schools will start on January 1, 2025.

In an official notice, the CBSE confirmed: "The Practical Examinations/ IA for Class X and XII and the Board’s Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and 15/02/2025 respectively."

How to download?



1. Go to the official CBSE website, www.cbse.gov.in

2. Navigate to the "Examinations" section or tab.

3. Find the link to the "Date Sheet" or "Exam Schedule" for the 2025 board exams.

4. Click the link to view or download the exam schedule.

5. Save the PDF file on your device.

6. Thoroughly review the dates and subject-specific timetable.

7. If the website is delayed, follow CBSE's official Twitter account (@cbseindia29) for updates.

8. Keep checking the website for any new changes or announcements.

This year's CBSE board exams, which will be administered at about 8,000 Indian and 26 international schools, would attract over 44 lakh students.