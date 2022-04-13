CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card released, know details here

The term-2 board examination for class 10 and 12 students will be held on April 26 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 admit cards have been made available on the official website of the CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

According to the e-Pareeksha portal's announcement, schools can only download admit cards via cbse.gov.in. Students can also use their school affiliation number to download CBSE admission cards.

Here is how to download admit card:

1. Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

2. Go to the 'e-pareeksha' portal on the new page.

3. Enter the appropriate login information.

4. Keep a printout for future reference.

There are objective and subjective questions in the CBSE Term 2 paper. The term 2 exams will last two hours. This time the board will conduct exam with 50% reduced syllabus.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:07 AM IST