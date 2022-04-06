CBSE Board issues warning against fake notice on term 1, 2 exam weightage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning about a false circular being circulated on social media platforms concerning the weightage of term 1 and term 2 board exams in final results.

According to a fake circular circulating online, term 1 exams will receive 30% of the weightage, while term 2 exams will receive 70% of the weightage. The weightage for internal assessment will also remain unchanged, according to the circular.

It also stated that students who were unable to appear for their exams due to Covid-19 or their participation in Olympiads/sports events would only be evaluated based on their performance in the term-2 exams.

CBSE issued a warning to students and all other shareholders via its official Twitter account that the notice circulating on social media platforms is a hoax.

Candidates should keep in mind that all notices regarding board exams and the distribution of marks/weightage for various terms will be issued only through the official CBSE website — cbse.nic.in — or the Board's official Twitter account.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:48 AM IST