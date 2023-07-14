CBSE Board Exams 2024: Dates Declares On cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here

The exam period will span a duration of about 55 days. | Unsplash

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared dates for the 2024 board examination for Classes 10 and 12. According to the official notice, the exams are expected to begin on February 15, 2024, and will end on April 10, 2023. Students can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in. to know more.

The exam period will span for a duration of about 55 days. The official notification read as "all the organisations holding any examination are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the schedule of board examinations.”

In the current year, the board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 21 for Class 10 and from February 15 to April 5 for Class 12. The results were declared on May 12.

The total percentage to pass for Class 12 this year was 57.33 per cent, For class 10 it was 93.12 per cent. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams and over 21 lakh appeared for Class 10 board exams.