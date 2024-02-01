CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon | Representational Image

The admit cards for the next CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 are probably going to be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2024. The list of board roll numbers has already been distributed to the schools, and the CBSE board exams are scheduled to start on February 15, 2024.

It should be remembered that the CBSE Roll Number is a crucial document and that admit cards without signatures are not valid. If these kinds of things happen, pupils might not be allowed to enter testing facilities.

Admit cards to be out soon

The admit cards for both normal and private applicants are anticipated to be distributed in the final week of January, in accordance with previous year's trends, however many are guessing that it may be out anytime now.

Students who plan to appear in the board examinations can download their admit cards by visiting cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in once they become available to the public.

The candidate's name, subjects, roll number, associated exam dates, exam and topic code, and crucial rules for student behavior during the test are all included on the CBSE admit card.

The CBSE posts the admit card for private candidates on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Without fail, all private applicants should download their hall passes from the official website.

When is the exam?

Class 10 CBSE board examinations are slated to begin on February 15 and run through March 13, 2024. Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 and go through April 2, 2024. It should be noted that the board will only offer one shift for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024. The exam is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM and last until 1:30 PM. Students will have an extra fifteen minutes to peruse the question paper before taking the test.