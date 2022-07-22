e-Paper Get App

CBSE announces Class 12 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in

Scorecards will also be accessible on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Representative Image | ANI Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board examination results for 2022. Using their roll number and school number, students can get the scorecard on the websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Students can access the CBSE result websites and download their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, birthdate, and school code.

Scorecards will also be accessible on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in in addition to the official websites.

How to check the CBSE Class 12 results 2022?

  1. Visit cbseresults.nic.in once the results are announced

  2. Select the link for senior secondary result

  3. Enter your credentials- roll number and school number and submit.

  4. Download and take a printout of the e-mark sheet.

