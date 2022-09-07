CBSE announces Class 12 compartment result 2022; here's how to check at cbse.gov.in

The official websites cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and results.gov.in are where students may find the Class 12 Compartment result for 2022. | FP photo

New Delhi: Today, September 7, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of the Class 12 compartment test. On the websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, students can check and download the results of their Class 12 compartment exam scorecard. The official websites cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and results.gov.in are where students may find the Class 12 Compartment result for 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam results: Here's how to check

cbse.gov.in is the official website to visit.

Click the "CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result" link on the homepage.

Enter your 5-digit school ID, roll number, and date of birth after choosing your class.

Details must be submitted in order for the screen to display the CBSE 12th compartment results.

Take a printout of the scorecard pdf after downloading it for later use.

On July 22, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 exam. A total of 92.71 percent of students passed the test. In the Class 12 test, more than 33 thousand (33,423) students achieved grades above 95%, and 1.34 lakh students achieved marks above 90%.

