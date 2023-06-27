CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates; Details Here

Representative image |

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, also known as CBSE, has declared the dates for its class 10, and 12 supplementary exams in an official schedule put out on Tuesday. The exams will be held from July 6 to 20, 2023.

Though the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 12, and 10 was 87.33% and 93.12% respectively, students who received 33% based on internal assessment and theory passed the exam.

According to the board, students who were placed in the compartment category for CBSE Class 12 because they repeated both the theory and practical exams would need to show up for both the theory and practical supplemental tests. Students in the compartment category for the CBSE Class 10 internal assessment who were also absent would receive pro-rata internal evaluation marks depending on their theory scores from the supplemental exams.

“No Internal Assessment will be conducted for such students during the supplementary examination as the internal assessment is a year-long process,” said the statement by CBSE.

While regular students will be able to attend the supplementary practical exams at their respective schools, private students will have to attend at the same venue where they were allotted their supplementary exam centre.

The board instructed the schools to immediately post the results of students' practical exams on the webpage. It further added that requests for mark changes would not be encouraged.