CBSE announces Class 12 exam dates for 2023

CBSE announces Class 10, 12 exam dates for 2023 | PTI

The tentative dates for the Class 12 exams in 2023 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exams will begin on February 15. The board has decided to start holding the 2023 exams on February 15, 2023, according to a CBSE statement. "In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023," the statement said.

CBSE Class 12 results were declared today, July 22. This year, the pass percentage is 92.71 percent.

The Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be divided into two parts because the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opted to reinstate the pre-pandemic single-exam structure starting with the next academic year.

