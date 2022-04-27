CBSE alerts exam observers about fake circular

CBSE board on Wednesday declared that the notice that has been circulating, directing at exam observers is fake.

As per the fake notice, exam observers were supposed to seal unused question papers, prepare a list of late arrived candidates, inspect the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of answer books after exams and submit it to the regional office in Delhi.

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after start of examination. No candidate is allowed to enter the examination centre after 11:20 AM. Answer sheets must be counted personally, packed and sealed in your presence as per guidance/instructions as soon as the examination is over. The sealed packet of answer books must also bear the number of answer sheets packed inside. You should also sign on the sealed parcel of answer books. Please visit each room during the examination frequently and ensure your presence at the examination centre till the examination is over," the fake circular further read.

However, CBSE cleared it out on Wednesday that this is a fake circular and no exam supervisor/observer should rely on it.

