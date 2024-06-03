CBSE Adjusts Class Size Limit To 45 For Mid-Session & Repeat Students

CBSE | File

In a slight modification to the rule limiting class sizes to 40 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted schools to increase the limit to 45 students under certain conditions. This change applies to cases where students join mid-session due to their parents' transfers and those classified under the Essential Repeat (ER) category. The decision follows representations from schools regarding such admissions.

"In partial modification to the circular dated 02.08.2023, it has been decided that in cases where students join mid-session due to parental transfers or fall under the ER category, schools may increase the class size from the prescribed limit of 40 to a maximum of 45," CBSE stated in an official notice.

The board clarified that this exception will be granted on a case-by-case basis, requiring schools to apply to the concerned regional office with supporting documents.

CBSE Admissions: Student Limit Guidelines

CBSE has directed schools not to adopt this flexibility as a general rule and to maintain a maximum intake of 40 students per section. "This facility should be used judiciously and not treated as a general norm. Schools must ensure that the number of students in entry-level classes is restricted to 40 per section," the notice emphasized.

In August of the previous year, CBSE instructed all schools to re-align their student strength to 40 per section over a three-year period. Schools were also advised to use the provision to take in 45 students per class judiciously and to control student strength by regulating admissions in junior classes.

The board reiterated that schools meeting the infrastructural requirements of land availability and room numbers as per the prescribed dimensions in the Affiliation Bye-Laws can apply to increase the number of sections in the SARAS portal. The link for submitting online applications for increasing or decreasing sections is open on the SARAS portal until June 30, 2024, CBSE further informed schools.