CBSE 2023: Board exams to commence on February 15; complete datasheet to be out soon | PTI (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is going to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15 onwards, hasn't yet released the complete time tables. Once announced, the timetable will be available on the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in. The board is set to commence the CBSE 2023 practical exams on January 1, 2023.

This year, at least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE 2023 Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in CBSE 2023 Class 12 exams would be competency-based. This will include multiple formats like objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

Read Also CBSE exams 2023: PIB warns students of fake website asking registration fees

Some fake CBSE 2023 datesheets also did rounds on social media. Responding to a fake Class 10, 12 CBSE datesheet pdf, a board official said, “The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information.”