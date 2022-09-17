CBSE 2023: Board exams registration for Class 10, 12 students starts today

In 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the registration window for private candidates taking the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Private students planning to take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 can apply online at cbse.gov.in.

On September 30, the CBSE will close the online application window for private candidates in Class 10 and Class 12. However, the deadline for late-registration applicants is October 7.

Along with the annual exam, CBSE will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March, or April. The CBSE board exam centre will be assigned based on the city selected on the online exam form. Furthermore, students who do not submit the exam fee with the exam form will not be rejected without notice.

