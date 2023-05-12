CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out: Government schools score low, JNVs steal the show

The overall pass percentage of JNVs, KVs, Government, Govt-aided schools dropped this year. | Pixabay

CBSE Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 result 2023. Along with the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023, the board has also released the institution-wise comparative performance of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA), Government, Government-aided and Independent schools affiliated to CBSE.

This year, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has the best pass percentage in both 10th and 12th. The pass percentage of JNV in 12th was 97.51 per cent, while in 10th was 99.14 per cent. Last year, the overall pass percentage for JNVs in CBSE Class 10 result was recorded at 99.71 per cent, while in Class 12, it was 98.93 per cent.

CBSE Result 2023: Institution-Wise Performance

Class 10th (Full Subjects)

Name of Institution Pass Percentage

2023 2022

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) 99.14 99.71

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) 98.00 96.61

Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) 93.86 91.27

Government 80.38 80.68

Government-aided 81.57 76.73

Independent 95.27 96.86

Class 12th (Full Subjects)

Name of Institution Pass Percentage

2023 2022

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) 97.51 98.93

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) 92.51 97.04

Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) 96.77 97.96

Government 83.83 93.38

Government-aided 87.17 76.73

Independent 87.17 92.20