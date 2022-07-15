e-Paper Get App

CBI questions state Education Secretary over SSC recruitment

Friday, July 15, 2022
article-image
On Thursday, July 14, the West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain was interrogated by the CBI for several hours about their ongoing probe into the alleged illegal appointment of teachers by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), a central agency official said.

The CBI has learnt that Jain had allegedly sent the file for the formation of the advisory committee to the Staff Selection Committee (SSC), hence the CBI questioned him about who formed the advisory committee.

Earlier, the former education minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister for State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary were also questioned by the investigation agency.

article-image

