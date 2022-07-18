e-Paper Get App

CBI busts rigging racket in NEET-UG exam

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Candidates check notice board for their allotted seats before appearing for the NEET UG exam, at an examination centre in Moradabad, UP | PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly busted a mass rigging racket in NEET-UG 2022 exam and held eight individuals including mastermind and solvers who were impersonating on behalf of the candidates.

On Sunday, July 17, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) was conducted. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical and associated programmes in medical colleges took the center-based NEET UG 2022 exam.

The NEET 2022 exam took place between 2 and 5:20. 18,72,341 medical aspirants took the NEET UG exam, and the NEET 2022 analysis will be updated once the test has been completed.

The NTA will publish the NEET 2022 answer key and include procedures for filing complaints.

article-image

