Caution to TISS Mumbai Students: Advisory Issued Against Organizing Protest Gatherings for Ram Temple Consecration

TISS Mumbai |

The registrar of Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai has issued a notice advising students against organizing or participating in any public programs opposing the consecration of the Ram temple. The circular, published on Thursday, officially prohibits such activities after learning about a group of students planning to protest the Ram temple event.

Students are cautioned to abstain from dissenting gatherings, and non-compliance may result in action by the "law-enforcing agency."

The notice reads, "We advise all students not to indulge in any such unauthorized activities, and we also strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against those students found indulging in such activities. Please take urgent note of the same and take care of yourself."

As of now, no student organization within the campus has announced public meetings or demonstrations related to the Ram temple issue.

Students have criticized the circular, deeming it arbitrary and undemocratic, asserting that the administration aims to preemptively curb students' freedom of speech within the campus premises.

Fraternity TISS responded to the notice on social media, criticizing the threatening tone and emphasizing the need to revisit the troubling historical trajectory of the Ram Mandir movement and the Babri Masjid demolition.

"The construction of the Ram Temple on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque, associated with a history of violence where over 5000 Muslims were killed during the Ram Temple movement, is a significant concern. The January 22 event is not just a temple inauguration but a 'victory event' symbolizing an Islamophobic and violent anti-Muslim campaign," read the statement.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for Monday, January 22. The temple stands on the site where the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob of Hindu nationalists on December 6, 1992. Construction began after the Supreme Court of India, on November 9, 2019, ordered the entire land to be allocated for the temple, granting amnesty to the perpetrators of the demolition.