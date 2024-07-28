CAT 2024 Registration Window To Open From August 2; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, How To Apply

Representative Image

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) schedule has finally been announced. The application process begins August 2 at 10 a.m. and ends September 13 at 5 p.m. The exam results will be announced in the second week of January, 2025. The exam will be administered as a computer-based test (CBT) on November 24. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.



The selection procedure for non-IIM institutions does not involve the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants need to have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% of the required points, or an equivalent CGPA. The minimum requirement is 45% for candidates who fall into the categories of Persons with Disability (PwD), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Scheduled Caste (SC).

Applicants may also apply if they have completed their degree requirements and are awaiting results, or if they are in their final year of a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification. These candidates will be granted provisional admission to the program, though, if they are chosen. On or before the date designated by the relevant IIM, they must present a certificate from the principal or registrar of their university or institution attesting to the fact that they have fulfilled all the prerequisites for earning a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification.



Application Fees



Candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories pay Rs 1,250.

Each additional candidate costs Rs 2,500.

How to apply?

-Go to IIM CAT's official website.

-On the main page, click the registration link for CAT 2024.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.