CAT 2024: Last Day To Apply Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Registering

The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 ends tomorrow, September 20. Those who have not already applied can do so at iimcat.ac.in for admission to postgraduate management programs.



This year's organiser of CAT is the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta). The date of CAT 2024 is set for November 24.

Eligibility Criteria



Students need to have at least 50% of their bachelor's degree to be able to apply for the CAT 2024 exam. People who fall into the SC, ST, or PwD categories must take the exam and receive at least a 45 percent score. Students may also apply temporarily for the exam if they are appearing for the last year of their degree examination or if they have previously taken the exam but the results have not been made public.

Application fees

For the general category, the application fee for the CAT 2024 exam is Rs 2,500. The application cost for those who are PwD, SC, or ST is Rs 1,250.

Important guidelines

- There will be 170 cities nationwide where CAT 2024 will take place.

- Students will be allowed to select up to five test cities of their choice while completing the application form. There will be no section switching permitted.

- Each IIM will instantly send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates following the announcement of the results.

- IIMs will independently of one another shortlist applicants for interviews based on their criteria.

- Although CAT 2024 performance will be a significant component, the admissions procedure may also involve a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI).

- In the process of shortlisting and ranking candidates, IIMs may additionally take into account additional variables including prior academic standing, pertinent work experience, gender diversity in academia, etc.

How to apply?

-Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

-On the homepage, select the active link labelled "CAT 2024 Registration".

-Register and complete the online form.

-Make the application fee payment.

-Fill out the form and save it for later use.