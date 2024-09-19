 CAT 2024: Last Day To Apply Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Registering
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2024: Last Day To Apply Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Registering

CAT 2024: Last Day To Apply Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Registering

Students need to have at least 50% of their bachelor's degree to be able to apply for the CAT 2024 exam. People who fall into the SC, ST, or PwD categories must take the exam and receive at least a 45 percent score.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
CAT 2024: Last Day To Apply Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Registering | Pexels

The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 ends tomorrow, September 20. Those who have not already applied can do so at iimcat.ac.in for admission to postgraduate management programs.

This year's organiser of CAT is the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta). The date of CAT 2024 is set for November 24.

Eligibility Criteria

Students need to have at least 50% of their bachelor's degree to be able to apply for the CAT 2024 exam. People who fall into the SC, ST, or PwD categories must take the exam and receive at least a 45 percent score. Students may also apply temporarily for the exam if they are appearing for the last year of their degree examination or if they have previously taken the exam but the results have not been made public.

Application fees

For the general category, the application fee for the CAT 2024 exam is Rs 2,500. The application cost for those who are PwD, SC, or ST is Rs 1,250.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
8 Facts To Know About NASA's Latest Mission To Jupiter's Moon Europa
8 Facts To Know About NASA's Latest Mission To Jupiter's Moon Europa
BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights
BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights
'Hard Work In Vain': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Upset As Nagarjuna's Coolie Action Scene LEAKED Online
'Hard Work In Vain': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Upset As Nagarjuna's Coolie Action Scene LEAKED Online

Important guidelines

- There will be 170 cities nationwide where CAT 2024 will take place.

- Students will be allowed to select up to five test cities of their choice while completing the application form. There will be no section switching permitted.

- Each IIM will instantly send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates following the announcement of the results.

Read Also
Want To Get Into Top IIMs Without Taking CAT Exam? Check Out These Courses
article-image

- IIMs will independently of one another shortlist applicants for interviews based on their criteria.

- Although CAT 2024 performance will be a significant component, the admissions procedure may also involve a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI).

- In the process of shortlisting and ranking candidates, IIMs may additionally take into account additional variables including prior academic standing, pertinent work experience, gender diversity in academia, etc.

How to apply?

-Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website.
-On the homepage, select the active link labelled "CAT 2024 Registration".
-Register and complete the online form.
-Make the application fee payment.
-Fill out the form and save it for later use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024

Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 10 Posts, Who Is Eligible? Check Salary...

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 10 Posts, Who Is Eligible? Check Salary...

NEET UG Round 2 Results Are OUT: How To Check Results For MBBS, BDS Admission, All Details Here

NEET UG Round 2 Results Are OUT: How To Check Results For MBBS, BDS Admission, All Details Here

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Over 100 Medical Officer & Assistant Vacancies

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Over 100 Medical Officer & Assistant Vacancies