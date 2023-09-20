CAT 2023: Registration Ends Today At iimcat.ac.in; Major Updates Here

CAT 2023 Registration | PTI

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration ended today, September 20, at 5 PM. Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow (IIM-L) is organising the coveted exam for admission to 21 IIMs across India, and many other top b-schools across the country.

Though the registration has close, students can check if they still have time to make changes to photo, sign or test city. This time around final-year undergraduate students were also eligible to apply for CAT, with the minimum aggregate for students in General category being 50% while SC, ST, and other marginalised categories including persons with disabilities (PWD) getting a 5% relaxation.

Candidates will get their admit cards for CAT 2023 on any date between October 25 to November 26, while exam will be held on the latter date in three shifts.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension are the three sections in CAT 2023, wherein candidates will have a total of 120 minutes with 40 minutes each allotted to one section each. Candidates will also not be allowed to switch between sections while providing their answers.

Results for CAT 2023 will be announced on January 26 with the scores being eligible for academic year 2024-25.

