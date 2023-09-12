CAT 2023: Last Day To Register Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CAT 2023 Registration | PTI

Lucknow: The registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) will close tomorrow at 5 PM. The CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 for postgraduate and fellow doctoral programmes offered by IIMs and other participating universities. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

What could be the probable cut-offs for admissions into IIMs

According to the last year's trends, the cut-off for admissions into IIMs could be somewhere between 95 to 100. CAT cut-offs 2023 will be determines based on total number of candidates appeared in the exam, difficulty level of exam, ranking of colleges and past cut-off trends.

The admit cards for the candidates for CAT 2023 exam will be out on October 25. The entrance exam is scheduled for November 26 and will be held in three shifts across 155 centres in India.

Eligibility:

Candidate having a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA can apply for the exam.

For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories), the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.

Application fee:

The application fee of IIM CAT 2023 is ₹1,200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For rest, the application fee is ₹2,400.

CAT 2023 Result Date:

CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January 2024 and the CAT scores will be valid till December 31, 2024.

