CAT 2022 website goes live at iimcat.ac.in

The official CAT 2022 notification has been released today, on July 31. The time table has been uploaded on the official CAT 2022 website which also went live today at iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2022 notification includes the CAT 2022 exam dates, CAT registration information, CAT exam eligibility, a detailed CAT exam pattern, and so on.

The CAT 2022 is to be conducted on November 27, Sunday. The registration for the examination begins on August 3 and ends on September 14. Candidates can download their Admit Cards on October 27. The results are to be made available by the second week of January after which the selected candidates will be shortlisted for interviews.

