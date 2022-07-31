e-Paper Get App

CAT 2022 website goes live at iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2022 is to be conducted on November 27, Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 08:06 AM IST
article-image
IIM Indore | Representative Image

The official CAT 2022 notification has been released today, on July 31. The time table has been uploaded on the official CAT 2022 website which also went live today at iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2022 notification includes the CAT 2022 exam dates, CAT registration information, CAT exam eligibility, a detailed CAT exam pattern, and so on.

The CAT 2022 is to be conducted on November 27, Sunday. The registration for the examination begins on August 3 and ends on September 14. Candidates can download their Admit Cards on October 27. The results are to be made available by the second week of January after which the selected candidates will be shortlisted for interviews.

Read Also
From exam date to paper pattern; all you need to know about CAT 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCAT 2022 website goes live at iimcat.ac.in

RECENT STORIES

Terrorist killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Terrorist killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Mumbai: Police hunt for two ‘Bangladeshi ultras’ carrying Indian passports

Mumbai: Police hunt for two ‘Bangladeshi ultras’ carrying Indian passports

Patra Chawl land scam: 'I will continue to fight,' says Sanjay Raut, after ED raid

Patra Chawl land scam: 'I will continue to fight,' says Sanjay Raut, after ED raid

Drawing fire time and again: Koshyari faces flak for "Gujarati, Rajasthani" remark

Drawing fire time and again: Koshyari faces flak for