e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2022: The Free Press Journal wishes MBA aspirants good luck; check all exam guidelines here

CAT 2022: The Free Press Journal wishes MBA aspirants good luck; check all exam guidelines here

Practise what you have done in mocks and have faith in your strategy. Your previous mocks are wasted if you change your approach on exam day and deviate from following your method

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
CAT 2022: Toppers explain what goes behind getting a perfect CAT score |
Follow us on

The annual Common Admission Test(CAT) remains a turning point in the lives of nearly 2 lakh undergraduates and B-school aspirants. For first-timers, this pressure can seem unprecedented. 

The Free Press Journal wishes all the MBA aspirants best of luck while bringing them tips to maintain the perfect state of mind for CAT.

  • Practise what you have done in mocks and have faith in your strategy. Your previous mocks are wasted if you change your approach on exam day and deviate from following your method.

  • Students must avoid wearing jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), thick-soled shoes, or garments with large buttons inside the exam centre.

Read Also
CAT 2022 tips: Everything IIM aspirants must remember on exam day
article-image
Read Also
CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore student gives tips to crack Math heavy entrance exam as Humanities student
article-image

  • Students will not be allowed to carry their Cell phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, personal stationery, pens, wallets, and goggles inside the Test Hall/Lab.

  • Aspirants will be permitted to carry masks and hand sanitizers.

  • MBA aspirants should know that CAT is not the only exam that will help them secure admission to business schools. XAT, SNAP, NMAT, and for those in Maharashtra, MHCET scores are also considered by esteemed institutions while admitting their cohort.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2022: The Free Press Journal wishes MBA aspirants good luck; check all exam guidelines here

CAT 2022: The Free Press Journal wishes MBA aspirants good luck; check all exam guidelines here

CAT 2022: Slot 1 exam begins, check last-minute guidelines here

CAT 2022: Slot 1 exam begins, check last-minute guidelines here

CAT 2022 today: MBA entrance test begins, check timings, dress code, guidelines

CAT 2022 today: MBA entrance test begins, check timings, dress code, guidelines

CAT 2022 tips: Everything IIM aspirants must remember on exam day

CAT 2022 tips: Everything IIM aspirants must remember on exam day

Mumbai: Irish delight for Indian students from Ireland's universities

Mumbai: Irish delight for Indian students from Ireland's universities