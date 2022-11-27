CAT 2022: The Free Press Journal wishes MBA aspirants good luck; check all exam guidelines here

CAT 2022: Toppers explain what goes behind getting a perfect CAT score |

The annual Common Admission Test(CAT) remains a turning point in the lives of nearly 2 lakh undergraduates and B-school aspirants. For first-timers, this pressure can seem unprecedented.

The Free Press Journal wishes all the MBA aspirants best of luck while bringing them tips to maintain the perfect state of mind for CAT.

Practise what you have done in mocks and have faith in your strategy. Your previous mocks are wasted if you change your approach on exam day and deviate from following your method.

Students must avoid wearing jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), thick-soled shoes, or garments with large buttons inside the exam centre.

Students will not be allowed to carry their Cell phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, personal stationery, pens, wallets, and goggles inside the Test Hall/Lab.

Aspirants will be permitted to carry masks and hand sanitizers.

MBA aspirants should know that CAT is not the only exam that will help them secure admission to business schools. XAT, SNAP, NMAT, and for those in Maharashtra, MHCET scores are also considered by esteemed institutions while admitting their cohort.