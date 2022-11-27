CAT 2022: Slot 1 ends with tough RC section; check paper analysis here

Mumbai: The first slot of the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 was held this morning from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. MBA aspirants were given 120 minutes to complete the CAT.

Slot 1 of the exam presented 66 questions, like last year, where VARC had 24 questions, LRDI had 22, and Quantitative Analysis had 20.

As per students, the VARC and LRDI sections were surprisingly time consuming and trickier. The quantitative section was comparatively easy.

Paper Analysis

"Quantitative Aptitude was as easy as last year's,"said Vrushti Shah, a Mumbai MBA aspirant. "One of the questions from Reading Comprehension was tough and some sets from Data Interpretation were tricky as well.

It took me nearly 7 minutes to complete that question, which is alot when you are giving CAT."

This year the exam also saw a modification in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section. "Going by mocks and previous papers, CAT's VARC section usually has a question where the students are required to find the odd one out.

This question was omitted in CAT 2022. Instead, we were provided with a sentence and asked to fit it appropriately within the given paragraph," said Rochelle D'mello. The VARC section had 2 RCs that were tougher to comrehend.

As per norm, the students will be awarded three marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark is to be deducted for every anomaly.

For another student, DILR and Vocabulary sections were only manageable while QA remained tough.