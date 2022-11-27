CAT 2022: New type of question introduced in MBA exam; check details here

Mumbai: The first Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 slot was held this morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. MBA candidates had 120 minutes to complete the exam.

This year's VARC section in slot 1 included a new type of question. According to mocks and previous papers, the VARC section of the CAT usually includes a question in which students must identify the odd one out. CAT 2022 omitted this question. Students were instead given a sentence and told to fit it into the available paragraph.

The afternoon slot of the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 has commenced. For those who have been allotted the second slot, CAT will be held from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm. Aspirants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 12 15 pm.

Morning slot of the exam presented 66 questions, like last year, where VARC had 24 questions, LRDI had 22, and Quantitative Analysis had 20. As per students, the VARC and LRDI sections were surprisingly time-consuming and trickier. The quantitative section was comparatively easy.