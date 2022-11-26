CAT 2022: From dress code, documents, to exam timings; check last-minute CAT guidelines here

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are set to conduct the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 tomorrow, November 27, Sunday.
CAT will be held tomorrow at 150 testing centres in three slots starting from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Here are some last-minute exam guidelines for CAT aspirants:
Students are advised to take note of their CAT shift, exam centre address, reporting time, and test timings, all of which would be present on their admit cards.
Candidates must carry their admit card printouts and Photo ID proof. On the Admit Card, affix the same photograph which was uploaded during the application process before handing it over for verification at the Test Centre.
Candidates will be required to sign the admit card in front of the invigilator, do not sign it beforehand.
Students will be given a pen and a scribble pad. After completing the exam, they are required to drop their Admit Card, pen, and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes provided at the centre.
Entry into the Test Centre will be blocked after 8:15 a.m. for the Forenoon Session, after 12:15 p.m. for the Afternoon Session, and after 4:15 p.m. for the Evening Session.
Avoid wearing jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), thick-soled shoes, or garments with large buttons inside the Test Lab.
Students will not be allowed to carry their Cell phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, personal stationery, pens, wallets, and goggles inside the Test Hall/Lab.