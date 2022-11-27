CAT 2022: Afternoon slot concludes; check paper analysis here

Unsplash

Mumbai: The afternoon for Common Adimission Test(CAT) 2022 has concluded today on November 27, Sunday. The second slot went on from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The candidates were provided 120 minutes to write the exam which was divided into three sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability.

Read Also CAT 2022 tips: Everything IIM aspirants must remember on exam day

Students found the slot to be an easy attempt, but the Quantitative Ability section was comparatively tough in contrast to what was reported for the first slot. "VARC and LRDI were the easy sections. Questions in QA were very tough," said Rahul Pandi, an MBA aspirant from Mumbai.

Agreeing with the review, Vidyanshu Shekhar, another CAT aspirant said, "I have given several mocks and seen the previous years' papers, the QA section in CAT 2022 seemed to be tougher than the previous ones. The DI LR section was moderate, however both the LR sets were time consuming.

Agreeing with the review, Vidyanshu Shekhar, another CAT aspirant said, "I have attemped several mocks and have gont through the previous question papers. Compared to all of them, the QA section was tougher, it was not possible to attempt every single question. The general sentiment is that slot 2 seems to be more difficult that what we heard of slot 1."

Once again, the VARC section had 2 new types of questions where the students had to add the given sentence appropriately within a paragrapgh provided to them.

The DILR section though easy, was time consuming, where both the LR sets required students to pause and think, reporetd Shekhar. The DI sets were much easier, he said.

The paper consisted 66 questions, of which 16 were non negative marking questions, most of which were present in the DILR section. The vocabulary section was moderately difficult, said Rahul. Questions were also repeated from previous year's papers and mocks, he reported.