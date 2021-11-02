CAT 2021: Official mock test released by IIM Ahmedabad on iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Ahmedabad has released the official CAT (Common Admission Test) 2021 mock test for the candidates. Those who have registered for the examination can find it on iimcat.ac.in.

The admit cards for CAT were released on October 27 by IIM Ahmedabad.

The mock test will be for a duration 120 minutes for non-PwD candidates (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed last year. PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra.

"The Mock Test contains selected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ NonMCQs) and the exam console," a notice on the website read.

"The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2021 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions," the notice further read.

The exam is to be held on November 28 which will be held in three slots of two hours each. CAT 2021 exam will be conducted in 158 test cities and more than 400 exam centres across the country. Applicants can choose any six preferred test cities out of 158 cities.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:30 PM IST