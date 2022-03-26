Career in Cyberlaw: Here’s how Web 3.0 will expand opportunities and challenges

The significance of cybersecurity will be more pronounced than ever with the advent of Web 3.0 and other advanced technologies like Blockchain, 5G and the metaverse. In the technology world, cybersecurity is the most important aspect and as Web 3.0 or the Semantic Web develops, more cybersecurity risks will come to light. Currently, major concerns in cybersecurity are data confidentiality, data manipulation, data availability, and information quality.

Since advanced technologies will replace the physical infrastructure layers with cloud-based platforms and networks, the internet space will be more vulnerable. No doubt, Web 3.0 will expand the opportunities and challenges for the cybersecurity sector, besides creating a host of career opportunities in cyber law.

What is Web 3.0?

Web 3.0 or Semantic Web is basically, the third version of the internet that has given people more control over their data. It is a decentralized internet that could be based on blockchain technology.

What is cyber law?

Cyberlaw or also called Information Technology (IT) Law is referred to as the law of the internet. It is a legal system designed to deal with the internet, cyberspace, computing, and related legal issues. Cyberlaw is part of the overall legal system that is related to legal informatics and supervises the digital circulation of information, e-commerce, software, and information security.

Cyber laws help to reduce or prevent people from cybercriminal activities on a large scale with the help of protecting information access from unauthorized people, freedom of speech related to the use of the Internet, privacy, communications, email, websites, intellectual property, hardware, and software, such as data storage devices.

Cyberlaw in India, its career prospects & challenges for students

Cybercrimes are increasing in the digital world and India is witnessing several cyber fraud causes almost daily. This has led to high demand for cyber law experts. Cyberlaw is associated with all the areas of business that have a technological bend. Today, cyber law has taken the shape of a full-fledged career option. Some of the major challenges tackled by cyber lawyers include copyright, patents, defamation, privacy, domain disputes, and contracts.

For students interested in making a career in cyberlaw, they need to be well versed with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, besides others. Interested students can pursue a law degree (LLB) and opt for a specialization in cyber law. There is immense scope for cyber lawyers in India as well as abroad.

Web 3.0 and challenges and opportunities for the cybersecurity sector

Ten years ago, if you would hear that someone is doing or has done law studies, then you would imagine a person engaged in studying or practising cases related to divorce, murder, or property disputes. But with the transition of Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and the emergence of Web 3.0 now, the internet space has grown, presenting challenges in terms of cyber threats.

In India, the use of blockchain technology has found the most takers in the banking and financial sectors, so cybersecurity plays a significant role here. Since the implementation of blockchain technology requires software people, financial experts as well as legal acumen, it can in turn create job opportunities. Cybersecurity in India is still at its nascent stage, and Web 3.0 will open more opportunities as we witness new types of cyber theft cases daily.

(Dr Manu Singh is Director School of Law and Legal Affairs, Noida International University)

