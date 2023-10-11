Career Counselling Cell Compulsory in All Schools: Directorate of Higher Education

Photo: Unsplash

The Directorate of Higher Education has directed all deputy directors to ensure that career counselling and guidance cell is available in all schools, officials said on Tuesday. In a notification issued Monday evening, the Directorate of Higher Education instructed all the deputy directors to direct the heads of the institutions to nominate the seniormost teacher as the nodal officer with one teacher as a member of the cell.

