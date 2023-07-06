 Captain Amit Jain To Be New Registrar For IIT Kharagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCaptain Amit Jain To Be New Registrar For IIT Kharagpur

Captain Amit Jain To Be New Registrar For IIT Kharagpur

In his three-decades-long career with the Navy, Jain held positions such as navigating officer, operations officer, and executive officer.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Captain Amit Jain |

IIT-Kharagpur on Tuesday said it has appointed Captain (retd) Amit Jain as its new registrar. Jain was earlier senior advisor to the Indian Navy at INS Angre in Mumbai, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement.

"We welcome Captain Amit Jain (retd) as the new registrar of IIT-Kharagpur and look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations, and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations," said IIT-Kharagpur's acting director Saswat Chakrabarti.

"The excellent services rendered by Dr. Tamal Nath, outgoing registrar, is greatly appreciated and acknowledged," he said. In his three-decades-long career with the Navy, Jain held positions such as navigating officer, operations officer, and executive officer.

Read Also
IIT Makes Historic Move: First Campus Outside India to Be Established in Zanzibar, Tanzania
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Captain Amit Jain To Be New Registrar For IIT Kharagpur

Captain Amit Jain To Be New Registrar For IIT Kharagpur

THIS University In Tamil Nadu Has Started A 12 Week Long Meditation Course

THIS University In Tamil Nadu Has Started A 12 Week Long Meditation Course

Rajasthan School Teacher Gets 10-year Jail Term for Raping Minor Student

Rajasthan School Teacher Gets 10-year Jail Term for Raping Minor Student

Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI

Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI

Jharkhand: Ranchi to Have Another Medical College: CM Soren

Jharkhand: Ranchi to Have Another Medical College: CM Soren