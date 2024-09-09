Cap On International Students To Severely Damage Australia's Reputation, Economy

Representative Image | Representative Image

Kanchan Adhikari, a student at Charles Sturt University (CSU) in the suburbs of Australia's Sydney, expressed her dismay over the Australian government's recent policy changes. “I chose Australia because it has always been perceived as a welcoming country for international students. However, recent changes—such as the doubling of student visa fees and the new cap on student admissions—are shifting that perception. I will be advising my friends in India to reconsider their plans to study here,” Adhikari told The Free Press Journal.

Her comments come after the Australian government, in a significant policy shift, introduced a new cap on international students last week, limiting the number of new admissions to 2,70,000 starting from 2025. This policy change comes on the back of a significant increase in visa fees, which includes a more than two-fold hike in the cost of student visas. The new cap and fee increase are expected to have profound effects on Australia’s global reputation and its economic landscape.

Aman Goyal, another CSU student, also reflected on the implications of these new policies. “When I was still in India, Australia was seen as a highly desirable destination due to its welcoming environment for international students. Now, it feels like the country is backpedaling. After initially encouraging students to come here to help address financial issues, the government is imposing a cap. It’s troubling to see such conflicting policies that undermine the very students they once welcomed,” Goyal remarked to The Free Press Journal.

What are the changes?

Under the updated guidelines, publicly funded universities will be permitted to admit 1,45,000 international students, maintaining the admission levels seen in 2023. The vocational education and training (VET) sector will experience a reduction, with a new cap set at 95,000 students. Additionally, other universities and non-university providers will have their intake limited to 30,000 students. This represents a significant change from the previous approach, which had seen increasing numbers of international students in Australia.

The international education sector plays a pivotal role in Australia's economy. Contributing nearly $50 billion annually, the sector not only generates substantial revenue through tuition fees but also provides broader economic benefits. International students contribute to various industries, including hospitality, by filling essential labor gaps and stimulating local economic activity.

Soaring rents led to the cap?

Observers have suggested that the new student cap is partly a response to Australia's soaring housing prices. The influx of international students has amplified housing demand in major cities, leading to rising rents and housing shortages. However, according to a report by news.com.au, the Business Council of Australia (BCA) has criticised the government's approach, arguing that it fails to address the root causes of the housing crisis and threatens the broader economy.

In a detailed submission to the Senate committee, the BCA reportedly emphasised the multifaceted value of international student revenue. According to their submission, this revenue “provides considerable income for businesses, delivers higher revenues to governments, supports universities in offering high-quality education for domestic students, is critical to maintaining our research capacity, and serves as a major channel for soft diplomacy, especially in the Asia Pacific region.”

Concerns in Australian education sector

The recent policy changes have also been met with criticism from various stakeholders within the education sector. Speaking at a Senate committee hearing on August 3, Luke Sheehy, chief of University Australia, voiced strong objections to the government’s approach. Sheehy noted that while the 39 universities represented by his organisation support maintaining the “integrity and sustainability” of Australia’s higher education sector, they believe the government’s actions undermine these principles.

Sheehy accused the government of engaging in “dog-whistle politics” on immigration and criticised its rationale for the changes as inconsistent and misleading. “The government’s approach appears to be a patchwork of policy decisions that inaccurately portrays Australian institutions as ‘shonks and crooks’,” Sheehy was quoted as saying by news.com.au. He further condemned the proposed caps and increased ministerial powers as “draconian, interventionist, and amounting to economic vandalism.”

Impact on various industries

The impact of these policies extends to various industries. The hospitality sector, for instance, has faced significant challenges due to previous restrictions on student work hours. Last year, the reintroduction of work-hour caps, limiting international students to 48 hours per fortnight, was met with backlash from industry leaders.

These limits have been criticised for harming both students and businesses that rely on their labour, underscoring the broader economic implications of the government’s policies.

G-8 universities express disapproval

Vicki Thomson, head of the Group of Eight (G-8) universities, also expressed strong disapproval of the new legislation. According to news.com.au, she described the new law as “rushed and poorly framed” and labeled the policy changes as a “classic example of retrofitting policy to suit dubious politics.” Thomson’s comments reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s approach and highlight concerns about the long-term consequences of these decisions on Australia’s higher education sector.

As Australia implements these significant policy changes, the potential impact on its global reputation and the economic contributions of international students remains a pressing issue. Balancing the management of economic pressures, such as housing affordability, with maintaining an inviting environment for international students will be a critical challenge. The country’s approach to these issues will likely shape its future standing as a global destination for higher education and its overall economic health.