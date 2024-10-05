 'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET Result Delays
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET Result Delays

'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET Result Delays

Aspirants say they are tired of the ongoing uncertainty; can’t apply for PhD, retest

Aiman SiddiquiUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 03:17 AM IST
article-image
NTA to release UGC-NET results tomorrow at nta.ac.in |

The delay in the announcement of UGC-NET results has caused uncertainty among aspirants, many of whom are dissatisfied with the repeated disruptions. This discontent has been continuing after the cancellation of the June examination, following allegations of a paper leak.

Just a day after more than nine lakh candidates appeared for the NET exam in 317 cities on June 18 2024, the Ministry of Education (MoE) made a surprising announcement about the cancellation of the exam. The announcement came following concerns raised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about a possible compromise in the exam’s integrity.

However, weeks later, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe found no evidence of the paper leak. The investigation revealed that the information leading to the cancellation was falsified, and the evidence that prompted the Education Ministry’s action had been doctored. The exam, which was cancelled as a precautionary measure, was then conducted in the last week of August and the first week of September.

Read Also
Check Your Scores: UGC NET June 2024 Results To Be Available On Official Websites Soon!
article-image

Jisa Ann Thomas, an aspirant, said, “As the June exam was canceled, we had to appear for NET again, already creating a delay. Now they are just increasing this delay. How will the aspirants who are planning for a second attempt get time to prepare?”.

FPJ Shorts
'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET Result Delays
'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET Result Delays
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment, Set To Attract Global Companies
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment, Set To Attract Global Companies
Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy
Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside

“I was aiming to use the second attempt if I don’t pass this time. But the delay in results is very confusing. I don’t know whether to prepare and change my strategy or be rested when I have cleared NET. It is just creating undue anxiety,” she added.

Read Also
'You Are Insulting Our Hard Work..' UGC NET Aspirants Call Out NTA For Irresponsible Behavior!...
article-image

The UGC-NET is held biannually, in June and December, providing aspirants with an opportunity to make a second attempt if unsuccessful in the first. However, this situation has left many candidates in a state of uncertainty, unsure of how to plan and prepare for future opportunities. “The second time (in August-September) the exam was conducted online, unlike in June. The results should have been quicker to evaluate,” claimed Thomas.

Another aspirant Avesh Khan said, “We are not able to apply for PhD programmes and I fear that I will miss the deadline due to this delay.” Khan explained that the delay is impacting their plans, with many of his friends being unable to proceed with further studies or career applications without the results.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET...

'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET...

Maharashtra: Skill Development Department Renames 26 ITIs After Notable Personalities, Including Dr...

Maharashtra: Skill Development Department Renames 26 ITIs After Notable Personalities, Including Dr...

Odisha OSSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam This Month: Check Date, Marking Scheme & More

Odisha OSSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam This Month: Check Date, Marking Scheme & More

Happy Teachers Day 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings For Teachers

Happy Teachers Day 2024: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings For Teachers

CM Mohan Yadav Urges Students To Pursue Holistic Development At VIT Bhopal Convocation, Inaugurates...

CM Mohan Yadav Urges Students To Pursue Holistic Development At VIT Bhopal Convocation, Inaugurates...