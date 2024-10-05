'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET Result Delays

NTA to release UGC-NET results tomorrow at nta.ac.in |

The delay in the announcement of UGC-NET results has caused uncertainty among aspirants, many of whom are dissatisfied with the repeated disruptions. This discontent has been continuing after the cancellation of the June examination, following allegations of a paper leak.

Just a day after more than nine lakh candidates appeared for the NET exam in 317 cities on June 18 2024, the Ministry of Education (MoE) made a surprising announcement about the cancellation of the exam. The announcement came following concerns raised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about a possible compromise in the exam’s integrity.

However, weeks later, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe found no evidence of the paper leak. The investigation revealed that the information leading to the cancellation was falsified, and the evidence that prompted the Education Ministry’s action had been doctored. The exam, which was cancelled as a precautionary measure, was then conducted in the last week of August and the first week of September.

Jisa Ann Thomas, an aspirant, said, “As the June exam was canceled, we had to appear for NET again, already creating a delay. Now they are just increasing this delay. How will the aspirants who are planning for a second attempt get time to prepare?”.

“I was aiming to use the second attempt if I don’t pass this time. But the delay in results is very confusing. I don’t know whether to prepare and change my strategy or be rested when I have cleared NET. It is just creating undue anxiety,” she added.

The UGC-NET is held biannually, in June and December, providing aspirants with an opportunity to make a second attempt if unsuccessful in the first. However, this situation has left many candidates in a state of uncertainty, unsure of how to plan and prepare for future opportunities. “The second time (in August-September) the exam was conducted online, unlike in June. The results should have been quicker to evaluate,” claimed Thomas.

Another aspirant Avesh Khan said, “We are not able to apply for PhD programmes and I fear that I will miss the deadline due to this delay.” Khan explained that the delay is impacting their plans, with many of his friends being unable to proceed with further studies or career applications without the results.