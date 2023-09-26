 Mumbai: Man Cheats In Govt Exam With Phone In Underwear
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Man Cheats In Govt Exam With Phone In Underwear

Mumbai: Man Cheats In Govt Exam With Phone In Underwear

Phone was connected to a gizmo strapped on his shoulder.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Candidate Caught Using High-Tech Cheating Device During Exam; Case Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: A government job aspirant was booked for allegedly trying to cheat in a tech-savvy manner during an exam conducted by the agriculture department. The accused was identified as Ramkishan Bedake from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, who had come to the city to take up the test for assistant superintendent and senior clerk posts. The incident took place on Monday at the examination centre in Powai.

Bedake's suspicious behaviour raised the eyebrows of the supervisor, who then approached him. Upon further investigation, it was found that the accused had hidden a mobile phone in his underwear, which was connected to a sim card-sized electronic device strapped to his shoulder.

Read Also
Haryana: 2 Candidates Held For Cheating On ISRO Recruitment Exam
article-image

The gizmo was paired to a mini earbud worn by the accused. The tiny gadget contained a battery and an electronic circuit chip, with 'USB' and 'sim card' markings on the other side.

The supervisor promptly reported the trickery after which a case was filed at the Powai police station. Bedake has been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act.

Read Also
Pune: Four Caught In SRPF Exam Cheating Using Bluetooth Microphones And Spy Cameras; Watch Video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments

Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

Shalini Bharat Completes Tenure as Director at TISS; New Director To Be Appointed Soon

UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

No Quality Education If Students Are Penalized on Religious Grounds: SC On UP Student Slapping Case

No Quality Education If Students Are Penalized on Religious Grounds: SC On UP Student Slapping Case

Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education

Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education