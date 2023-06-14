Canadian Minister Sean Fraser To Make BIG Announcement As IRCC Freezes Deportations Of Indian Students

Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser |

In a major relief for hundreds of former Indian students, Immigration Refugees Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is set to freeze their deportations for an ‘unspecified period’.

As per sources, IRCC is planning to analyse the documents and arguments of each individual on a case-by-case basis, after which the Canadian government will decide to deport or let them stay in Canada.

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, is also set to hold a press conference at 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) today, Wednesday, to address the concerns of these students who have been protesting against the deportation hearings over allegations that they arrived in Canada on fake offer letters.

“The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will hold a media scrum to address recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters affecting international students and graduates in Canada,” said the official release by IRCC.

Canada to give Indian students, chance to prove innocence

The development comes days after Fraser assured the former students that they will have an opportunity to prove their innocence and explain how they were taken advantage of.

“Innocent students who are the victims of fraud would be given a chance to prove that they were taken advantage of,” said Fraser, who added that the Canadian government will provide an appropriate remedy for them.

Previously two of the former students, who were set to be deported from Canada, received a stay on their removal orders as many of their peers took to the streets of cities such as Toronto, Brampton, and more to protest against the hearings.

While Karamjeet Kaur saw her removal order on May 29 get a stay for the next 4-6 months, Lovepreet Singh’s deportation for June 13 was also deferred until further notice on the same.

Why are Indian students facing deportation threats in Canada

The new announcement will help the remaining former students, who came to Canada between 2017-2020, heave a sigh of relief as many of them maintain that they did not know about their admission letters being fraudulent.

According to the former students, Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based consultant, signed fake admission letters for them while charging anywhere between Rs 15-20 lakhs.

Though Mishra allegedly told them that they have been admitted to renowned Canadian colleges such as Seneca, Humber, etc, after landing in the country, they were informed that their admissions haven’t been confirmed leading them to take admissions to lesser-known, tier-2 institutions.

After finishing their academics, the individuals went on to attain their work permits and eventually continued with their PR process, which is when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) identified their offer letters to be fake.

While Mishra is on the run, two of his associates have been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the matter.

Canadian, Indian politicians back students

The alleged scam has also drawn the attention of politicians across Canada and India. While New Democratic Party (NDP) leader, Jagmeet Singh raised a motion in the parliament regarding the matter, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau urged that the government is 'focusing on the culprits and not penalising the students.'

NDP leader Jenny Kwan also met with the students at the protest site, while Conservative Party Of Canada leader Brad Redekopp has also been backing the students' demands and sought a stay on the deportations.

In a press conference on Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also chimed in on the matter as he stated that the situation is unfair to the students, who studied in good faith.

“For some time now, there is this case of students, who the Canadians say, did not study in the college in which they should have and when they applied for a work permit, they got into difficulties. From the very start, we have taken up this case and our point is, the students studied in good faith. If there were people who misled them, the culpable parties should be acted against. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith. I think the Canadians also accept that it would be unfair if a student has done no wrong...We will continue to press,” Jaishankar said in a statement.