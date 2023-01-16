e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCanada: Indian-origin student crashes his Tesla into pole; dies

Canada: Indian-origin student crashes his Tesla into pole; dies

The force of the crash, which occurred earlier this month, flattened a fence and toppled a tree, the Global News reported.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Toronto: A 17 year-old Indo-Canadian student died after he lost control of his vehicle due to bad weather conditions and crashed into a utility pole, media reports said.

Taren Singh Lal was driving home when his Tesla crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 228th Street in Langley, British Columbia.

The force of the crash, which occurred earlier this month, flattened a fence and toppled a tree, the Global News reported.

Read Also
Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...
article-image

The Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were called to the accident site near Fraser Highway and 228th Street. Lal, who was a student of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, died on the spot.

His mother told Omni News that she spoke to her son just before the crash, and had asked him to pick up some food on his way home. The family told the channel that they call police every day, with no updates.

In a statement to OMNI News, the Langley RCMP said: "Investigators continue to look into all causal factors. These are complex investigations and it is still very early in the investigation."

GoFundMe page has been set up to support Lal's family, especially his 12 year-old sister. The page described Lal as "a loving son, protective older brother, unforgettable friend, and a beloved role model to those around him". He was involved in the community through sports activities and had hoped to join the police force in the future.

Read Also
Principal & teacher at Sharadashram school, where Sachin Tendulkar studied, booked for shaming...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Canada: Indian-origin student crashes his Tesla into pole; dies

Canada: Indian-origin student crashes his Tesla into pole; dies

JEE Main 2023: One week to go for exam; check admit card, exam centre details here

JEE Main 2023: One week to go for exam; check admit card, exam centre details here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Doctors request mop-up round for over thousand vacant medical seats

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Doctors request mop-up round for over thousand vacant medical seats

"Never wanted to start my 2023 on this..." IIT Mandi student loses job amidst Amazon layoffs

Restrictions against women not a priority: Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid

Restrictions against women not a priority: Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid