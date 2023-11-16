Calicut University Result 2023 For All Courses Out at results.uoc.ac.in | Calicut University

University of Calicut has declared the results of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates can check the results of B.com, BBA Regular, MA English, MBA, and MA Music, among other courses. Candidates who appeared in these examinations can go through the official website at results.uoc.ac.in and check their results.

To check Calicut University results online, candidates have to use their registration numbers and login to the result portal.

Candidates will have to enter their Registration Number at the login window of the result page.

Here is the direct link

Candidates also have the option to download the provisional marksheet 2023 along with their results, as facilitated by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the below-mentioned step-by-step process to download the Calicut University 1st & 2nd Sem Results 2023. A direct link to access the same is also provided below in the article.

The results for the following courses were announced on November 15:

First semester B com/BBA (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022

First semester BCom/BBA (CBCSS-UG) and BCom-Prof,BHD (CUCBCSS UG) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022

First Semester BSc/BCA CUCBCSS–UG Supplementary/Improvement examinations of November 2022

First Semester BSc/BCA CBCSS-UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement examinations of November 2022

Revaluation result of third semester B.Com Prof/BHD examination November 2022 (2017 to 2021 admission)

First semester SDE-CUCBCSS BCom/BBA Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022 ( 2017 & 2018 admission)

First semester SDE-CBCSS BCom/BBA

Regular/Supplementary/Improvement examination of November 2022 ( 2019 admission onwards)

Second semester MA English (Distance) SDE CBCSS examination of April 2022 (2021 admission)

Second semester MBA CCSS examination of April 2023 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 admissions)

Third semester MA Music CUCSS Examination September 2021 (2015 admission).