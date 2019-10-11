Calicut University declares first semester 's B.Com, B.Sc results on cupbresults.uoc.ac.in - how to check

Calicut University declares first semester results of B.Com and B.Sc. The University of Calicut declared the first semester results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) on Thursday. Students who appeared for either of the exams can have access to their results on the official website of Calicut University Pareeksha Bhavan, ‘cupbresults.uoc.ac.in’ Here are the steps to check your Calicut University Results:

• Step 1: Go to the official website cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

• Step 2: Click on the results section displayed on the home page.

• Step 3: Log in with your registration number and date of birth

• Step 4: Your result would be displayed, download and print the results for future use.

Students must remember that only online applications will be accepted for revaluation or for obtaining a photocopy of answer-sheet, as per the notification published by Calicut University.