Calcutta University students hold protests against offline exams

Calcutta University’s decision to conduct offline exams for its students has angered students, who are now staging protests on the campus against the decision.

“Today's protest is for the rights of students. Classes of only 1 month have been held. The syllabus hasn't even been completed, we do not have any study material & they have announced exams,” Kishanu, an Mcom student, told ANI.

Around 155 affiliated colleges with the University will be affected by this decision to keep offline exams by Calcutta University.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 02:49 PM IST